* India's bond and forex markets will await RBI's rate decision
on Tuesday.
* The central bank is widely expected to hold rates steady, but
views are split on a cut in the cash reserve ratio.
* RBI is widely expected to start cutting interest rates in the
Jan-March quarter, but some investors are hoping the central
bank could ease as early as next week after data showed factory
output unexpectedly jumped while inflation rate eased.
* Any surprise rate cut would spark a rally in rupee
and bonds. A state-run bank dealer says 10-year bond yields
could fall 10-15 bps.
* Swap rates are pricing in about 35 bps of cuts in the next
three months and about 100 bps within one year.
* Markets will also closely watch the policy statement to see if
RBI reiterates a more dovish guidance for interest rates and
signals more action on liquidity.
* Indian parliament will continue to remain in focus, with
reform bills such as on banking, pension and insurance still
pending.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH:
Sat: Indian Prime Minister, Trade Minister attend an industry
event in New Delhi.
Tue: RBI monetary policy review.
Thurs: India hosts ASEAN summit.
Fri: Weekly forex reserves, bank loan data.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)