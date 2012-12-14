Nagpur, Dec 14 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) suffered heavily on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Deshi gram raw declined further in absence of buyers in open market and healthy supply from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market matching the demand and supply position. * Batri dal reported strong on increased marriage season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal - 6,000-6,200, Udid at 5,200-5,500, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,400-5,600, Moong - 5,800-6,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,000, Gram - 4,000-4,200, Gram Super best bold - 5,900-5,600 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,900-3,100 3,100-3,250 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,000-3,401 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,100 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Deshi gram Raw 4,300-4,600 4,400-4,700 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,600-9,700 6,600-9,700 Gram Pink 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600 Tuar Fataka Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000 Tuar Gavarani 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Tuar Karnataka 4,300-4,700 4,300-4,700 Tuar Black 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Masoor dal best 4,400-4,500 4,300-4,400 Masoor dal medium 4,300-4,400 4,200-4,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong dal Chilka 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,400 5,100-5,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,600 3,400-3,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,925-3,000 2,925-3,000 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,875-2,950 2,875-2,950 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-3,000 2,400-3,000 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,700 2,200-2,700 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,550 1,350-1,550 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,200 2,050-2,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,250 2,000-2,250 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,950 1,700-1,950 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,950 3,600-3,950 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,200 7,500-11,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,900 5,200-5,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,650 4,100-4,650 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,250 3,800-4,250 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,750 1,500-1,750 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.8 degree Celsius (89.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.7 degree Celsius (63.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 94 per cent, lowest - 57 per cent. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)