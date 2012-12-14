Nagpur, Dec 14 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) suffered heavily on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival.
Easy condition on NCDEX, fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and release of stock from
stockists also pulled down prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Deshi gram raw declined further in absence of buyers in open market and healthy
supply from producing belts.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market matching the demand and supply position.
* Batri dal reported strong on increased marriage season demand from local traders
amid tight supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal - 6,000-6,200, Udid at 5,200-5,500,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,400-5,600, Moong - 5,800-6,300, Moong Mogar
(clean) 7,000-7,000, Gram - 4,000-4,200, Gram Super best bold - 5,900-5,600
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open
market in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,900-3,100 3,100-3,250
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 3,000-3,401
Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,100
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200
Deshi gram Raw 4,300-4,600 4,400-4,700
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 6,600-9,700 6,600-9,700
Gram Pink 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600
Tuar Fataka Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Tuar Fataka Medium 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500
Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000
Tuar Gavarani 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Tuar Karnataka 4,300-4,700 4,300-4,700
Tuar Black 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Masoor dal best 4,400-4,500 4,300-4,400
Masoor dal medium 4,300-4,400 4,200-4,300
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000
Moong Mogar Medium best 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500
Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a.
Moong dal Chilka 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,400 5,100-5,400
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,600 3,400-3,500
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,925-3,000 2,925-3,000
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,875-2,950 2,875-2,950
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-3,000 2,400-3,000
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,700 2,200-2,700
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,550 1,350-1,550
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,200 2,050-2,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,250 2,000-2,250
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,950 1,700-1,950
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,950 3,600-3,950
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,200 7,500-11,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,900 5,200-5,600
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,650 4,100-4,650
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,250 3,800-4,250
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,750 1,500-1,750
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.8 degree Celsius (89.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
17.7 degree Celsius (63.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 94 per cent, lowest - 57 per cent.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 18 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)