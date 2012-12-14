* India cash rates continue to hover around repo rate on
reporting Friday. The three-day rate stands at
8.00/8.05 percent against 8.00/8.10 percent Thursday close. Some
stray deals were reported at 7.50 pct levels, an over two-month
low.
* Cash situation will be watched with advance tax related
outflows likely to exit system over the weekend.
* Dealers were disappointed after the RBI did not announce any
open market operations after trade on Thursday. However, an OMO
next week is still not ruled out.
* A Reuters poll showed that the RBI will hold rates steady on
Dec. 18, but view split on a possible CRR cut.
* Total volume in the call money market stands at 87.52 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.04 percent, while that in
the CBLO market stands at 231.62 billion rupees at a weighted
average rate of 7.94 percent.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)