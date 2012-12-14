* India cash rates continue to hover around repo rate on reporting Friday. The three-day rate stands at 8.00/8.05 percent against 8.00/8.10 percent Thursday close. Some stray deals were reported at 7.50 pct levels, an over two-month low. * Cash situation will be watched with advance tax related outflows likely to exit system over the weekend. * Dealers were disappointed after the RBI did not announce any open market operations after trade on Thursday. However, an OMO next week is still not ruled out. * A Reuters poll showed that the RBI will hold rates steady on Dec. 18, but view split on a possible CRR cut. * Total volume in the call money market stands at 87.52 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.04 percent, while that in the CBLO market stands at 231.62 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.94 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)