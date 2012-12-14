(Repeats to add coding with no changes to text) * India's bond and forex markets will await RBI's rate decision on Tuesday. * The central bank is widely expected to hold rates steady, but views are split on a cut in the cash reserve ratio. * RBI is widely expected to start cutting interest rates in the Jan-March quarter, but some investors are hoping the central bank could ease as early as next week after data showed factory output unexpectedly jumped while inflation rate eased. * Any surprise rate cut would spark a rally in rupee and bonds. A state-run bank dealer says 10-year bond yields could fall 10-15 bps. * Swap rates are pricing in about 35 bps of cuts in the next three months and about 100 bps within one year. * Markets will also closely watch the policy statement to see if RBI reiterates a more dovish guidance for interest rates and signals more action on liquidity. * Indian parliament will continue to remain in focus, with reform bills such as on banking, pension and insurance still pending. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH: Sat: Indian Prime Minister, Trade Minister attend an industry event in New Delhi. Tue: RBI monetary policy review. Thurs: India hosts ASEAN summit. Fri: Weekly forex reserves, bank loan data. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)