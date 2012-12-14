* Indian shares are seen on hold ahead of the RBI's rate review on Tuesday. * Most analysts expect the central bank to leave interest rates on hold and say the RBI could instead cut the cash reserve ratio. * An unexpected jump in industrial output and lower-than-expected inflation are reinforcing hopes the RBI could start cutting interest rates in January. * Further traction on reforms are also anticipated as the winter session of parliament is due to end on Dec. 20. * The government has already approved or passed a slew of fiscal and economic reforms, but bills are pending on banking, pension and insurance. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH: Sat: India's Prime Minister attends an industry event in New Delhi. Tue: RBI reviews monetary policy Thurs: Indian Parliament's winter session ends, India hosts ASEAN summit. Fri: Weekly forex reserves, bank loan data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)