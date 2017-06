* USD/INR is expected to edge lower at open versus its previous close of 54.4850/4950, tracking the greenback's losses versus most Asian currencies except the yen but domestic sharemarket performance likely to be key for direction later in the day. * For a snapshot of Asian currencies see * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore down 0.24 percent. * Traders to remain relatively light ahead of the central bank's monetary policy on Tuesday. * According to a new Reuters poll of 41 economists, the central bank is expected to keep interest rates on hold in its mid-quarter monetary policy review on Tuesday, but views are split on a cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR). (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)