* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.24 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was 0.32 percent down. * The Liberal Democratic Party of Japan's electoral triumph propelled the yen to a 20-month low against the dollar that saw the Nikkei stock average touch a 8-1/2-month high on expectations of much better export earnings. * Foreign investors bought 5.74 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold stocks worth 5.12 billion rupees on Friday, when India's benchmark index rose 0.46 percent. * Investors are now waiting for the Reserve Bank of India's rate decision on Tuesday. Although the central bank is not expected to ease policy then, traders said the central bank could cut the cash reserve ratio or sound more dovish on inflation. * Also on watch, parliament may approve banking bill to allow more foreign capital flows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)