BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Nomura downgraded Bajaj Auto to 'neutral' from 'buy', saying the Indian auto maker's valuations of 15.5 times fiscal 2014 earnings have priced in expectations of improving market share. * The downgrade comes even as Nomura says it still believes Bajaj Auto can continue to beat market leader Hero MotoCorp over the next few months. * Bajaj Auto has gained 30.8 percent so far this year versus a 25 percent gain in the BSE index and a fall of 2.2 percent in Hero MotoCorp. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)
