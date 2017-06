* USD/INR rises to 54.56/57 versus its previous close of 54.4850/4950 on the back of dollar demand from state-run banks. * The pair opened at 54.41 tracking the dollar's losses versus most other Asian currencies. See for a snapshot. * Traders say losses in domestic shares also helping the dollar. Local shares down 0.2 percent in opening trade. * Traders, however, are likely to keep positions light ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on Tuesday where it is widely expected to leave key rates unchanged but views on a cut in cash reserve ratio are split. * The pair is expected to hold in a 54.45 to 54.75 range rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)