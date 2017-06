* Indian federal bond yields await RBI's monetary policy review on Tuesday, with most market participants still expecting a pause in rates. * Dealers say any surprise rate cut would lead to a sharp drop in yields, receiving in swaps. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.14 percent, unchanged over the previous close. The most traded 8.20 pct 2025 bond is also flat at 8.23 percent. * India's wholesale inflation cooled to its weakest pace in 10 months in November at 7.24 percent, a positive sign for the struggling economy, data released on Friday showed. The data came on the back of strong factory output for October, raising some hopes that the RBI may cut rates as early as Jan. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.reuters.com@reuters.net)