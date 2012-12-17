* The BSE index is up 0.14 percent while the NSE index gains 0.23 percent. * Interest-rate sensitive stocks gain ahead of Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Tuesday: ICICI Bank is up 1 percent, while Maruti Suzuki gains 2 percent. * Although the central bank is not expected to ease policy then, traders said the central bank could cut the cash reserve ratio or sound more dovish on inflation. * Hopes parliament will approve the Banking Amendment bill this week also seen helping shares: Union Bank of India rises 1.5 percent, while Bank of India is up 1.1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)