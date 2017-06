* USD/INR trading around 54.54/55 levels versus its previous close of 54.4850/4950 on the back of some dollar demand from oil refiners. * Traders say choppy domestic shares a day before the central bank's monetary policy review also holding the USD/INR in a range. * Shares currently trading down 0.2 percent. * The RBI expected to hold rates steady on Tuesday while views for a cash reserve ratio cut are split, the latest Reuters poll shows. * USD/INR seen holding in a 54.45 to 54.65 range during the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)