* The benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point (bp) lower at 8.13 percent, while the most traded 8.33 percent 2026 bond is also 1 bp lower at 8.23 percent. * Dealers say market pricing in no repo cut and a 25 bps CRR cut at Tuesday review. * Goldman Sachs has, however, revised its call to a 25 bps cut on Tuesday after recent spate of positive data. * The government reiterates that it will contain fiscal deficit within 5.3 pct of GDP. Dealers say comments positive on margin, but market largely discounting on previous slippage. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.reuters.com@reuters.net)