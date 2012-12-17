* India's Tata Consultancy Services falls 2.3 percent ahead of a scheduled meeting between the management and analysts later in the day, amid concerns the software services provider will deliver a downcast view on the sector. * Dealers cite market interest on TCS' outlook, given recent concerns over rival Infosys' outlook for fiscal 2013. * Infosys' dollar revenue growth outlook of 5 pct for the year ending March 2013 could be under threat, Chief Executive S.D. Shibulal was cited as saying by UBS in an investor meeting. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net; aradhana.aravindan@thomsonreuters.com /; aradhana.aravindan.reuters.com@reuters.net)