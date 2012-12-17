* Tata Motors shares gain 0.7 percent, heading for a third day of gains, after stronger-than-expected November sales at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reduced concerns about the outlook for the key unit of the Indian auto maker. * Tata Motors reported on Friday global wholesale sales of 102,337 vehicles in November, with JLR reporting sales of 34,649 vehicles. * Nomura says JLR's November sales reduce concerns about the unit after volumes had disappointed over the last few months, according to its note dated Friday. * Morgan Stanley says JLR volumes should continue to improve on the back of the introduction of a new Jaguar F-type model, whose production is set to begin in February, and gaining market share in China, JLR's major growth market. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)