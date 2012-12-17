* The BSE index is down 0.33 percent while the NSE index falls 0.34 percent. * Tata Consultancy Services falls 3 percent on caution ahead of a scheduled meeting between the management and analysts later in the day amid concerns the software services provider will deliver a downcast view on the sector. * Infosys falls 0.6 percent. * However, some interest-rate sensitive stocks gain ahead of the central bank's policy review on Tuesday. * Although RBI is not expected to ease policy then, traders say it could cut the cash reserve ratio or sound more dovish on inflation. * Rate-sensitive stocks such as State Bank of India gains 1 percent while the ICICI Bank is up 0.8 percent. * Tata Motors gains 0.8 percent, up for a third day on JLR's November sales. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)