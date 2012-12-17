(Adds Context News) (The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By Edward Hadas

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Auctions are exciting. When governments run them, the revenue gained can look like money for nothing. The Dutch government just collected 3.8 billion euros from auctioning off the spectrum needed for 4G mobile telephony. That money, though, comes from somewhere.

In effect, the winning companies pay a big upfront tax. They then pass on the burden. Shareholders of Dutch operator KPN (KPN.AS) will suffer right away. The company has announced a dividend cut for 2012. The customers will pay more slowly, if all goes according to plan. The company hopes to be able to charge enough to make the bid ultimately a winning proposition for shareholders.

The Dutch government might like receiving revenue today which it would otherwise have to extract over many years. And over those years customers might be less resentful of the higher rates needed to amortise the operator’s spectrum payment than of a higher tax for spectrum use, even though the two are almost indistinguishable in economic terms. The operators are just serving as a “tax farmer”, which has paid in advance for the right to collect taxes later.

But a bidding war can bring problems for the public. A winner’s curse is quite possible: the spectrum cost weighs down the operator so much that profits suffer and investments in technology are inadequate. Even if all goes well, the additional risk and financial strain is unhelpful - and unnecessary.

Auctions like this are just an indirect and inefficient tax increase. Governments shouldn't extract money from operators before they actually operate. Instead, they should plan to charge taxes from actual revenue. In the mobile phone business, they call that pay-as-you-go.

CONTEXT NEWS

- On Dec. 14 the Dutch Radiocommunications Agency said it had raised a larger-than-expected 3.804 billion euros ($5.0 billion) through the country's largest ever auction of mobile spectrum. Three existing network operators - Vodafone (VOD.L), KPN (KPN.AS), and Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile - and one new entrant, Tele2 (TEL2b.ST) of Sweden, will split 41 wireless broadband licences, most of which last 17 years. The spectrum will carry wireless broadband using a standard known as 4G LTE, or fourth-generation "Long-Term Evolution", technology. - KPN said the 1.352 billion euros represented a "vital strategic investment". It plans to introduce 4G LTE services as soon as February, and said it was "convinced the acquired licences will generate a good return on investment". Vodafone will pay 1.381 billion euros, T-Mobile will pay 910.7 million euros, and Tele2 will pay 161 million euros for the other licences. - To fund the payment, KPN scrapped its final dividend for 2012 and cut its 2013 dividend to 0.03 euros a share. That amounts to a 0.23 euro cut in the current year's overall dividend, and a roughly 0.32 euro cut for the following year. - KPN shares plunged on Dec. 17, the first trading session following the auction's results. They stood 12.6 percent lower by 0953 GMT at 4.049 euros, close to a ten-year low of 3.90 euros which was hit on Nov. 20. - KPN statement: link.reuters.com/paz64t - Reuters: Dutch 4G frequency auction raises more than expected [ID:nL5E8NED2H]

- Reuters: KPN shares plunge on dividend cut, licence deal [ID:nWEA8458]

