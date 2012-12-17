(Adds Context News) (The author is a Reuters Breakingviews
columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)
By Edward Hadas
LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Auctions are
exciting. When governments run them, the revenue gained can look
like money for nothing. The Dutch government just collected 3.8
billion euros from auctioning off the spectrum needed for 4G
mobile telephony. That money, though, comes from somewhere.
In effect, the winning companies pay a big upfront tax. They
then pass on the burden. Shareholders of Dutch operator KPN
(KPN.AS) will suffer right away. The company has announced a
dividend cut for 2012. The customers will pay more slowly, if
all goes according to plan. The company hopes to be able to
charge enough to make the bid ultimately a winning proposition
for shareholders.
The Dutch government might like receiving revenue today
which it would otherwise have to extract over many years. And
over those years customers might be less resentful of the higher
rates needed to amortise the operator’s spectrum payment than of
a higher tax for spectrum use, even though the two are almost
indistinguishable in economic terms. The operators are just
serving as a “tax farmer”, which has paid in advance for the
right to collect taxes later.
But a bidding war can bring problems for the public. A
winner’s curse is quite possible: the spectrum cost weighs down
the operator so much that profits suffer and investments in
technology are inadequate. Even if all goes well, the additional
risk and financial strain is unhelpful - and unnecessary.
Auctions like this are just an indirect and inefficient tax
increase. Governments shouldn't extract money from operators
before they actually operate. Instead, they should plan to
charge taxes from actual revenue. In the mobile phone business,
they call that pay-as-you-go.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:
www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
CONTEXT NEWS
- On Dec. 14 the Dutch Radiocommunications Agency said it
had raised a larger-than-expected 3.804 billion euros ($5.0
billion) through the country's largest ever auction of mobile
spectrum. Three existing network operators - Vodafone (VOD.L),
KPN (KPN.AS), and Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile - and one new
entrant, Tele2 (TEL2b.ST) of Sweden, will split 41 wireless
broadband licences, most of which last 17 years. The spectrum
will carry wireless broadband using a standard known as 4G LTE,
or fourth-generation "Long-Term Evolution", technology.
- KPN said the 1.352 billion euros represented a "vital
strategic investment". It plans to introduce 4G LTE services as
soon as February, and said it was "convinced the acquired
licences will generate a good return on investment". Vodafone
will pay 1.381 billion euros, T-Mobile will pay 910.7 million
euros, and Tele2 will pay 161 million euros for the other
licences.
- To fund the payment, KPN scrapped its final dividend for
2012 and cut its 2013 dividend to 0.03 euros a share. That
amounts to a 0.23 euro cut in the current year's overall
dividend, and a roughly 0.32 euro cut for the following year.
- KPN shares plunged on Dec. 17, the first trading session
following the auction's results. They stood 12.6 percent lower
by 0953 GMT at 4.049 euros, close to a ten-year low of 3.90
euros which was hit on Nov. 20.
- KPN statement: link.reuters.com/paz64t
- Reuters: Dutch 4G frequency auction raises more than
expected [ID:nL5E8NED2H]
- Reuters: KPN shares plunge on dividend cut, licence deal
[ID:nWEA8458]
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on [HADAS/]
(Editing by Chris Hughes and Sarah Bailey)
((edward.hadas@thomsonreuters.com))
((Reuters messaging:
edward.hadas.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS 4G/TELECOMS/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.