* India's short-end overnight index swap rate trading at its lowest levels since October policy review on hopes of monetary easing on Tuesday, likely a CRR cut. * India's 1-year OIS rate at 7.61 pct, down 1 basis point on the day. The longer end OIS flat at 7.11 percent. * Dealers say absence of open market operations (OMO) so far this week raising hopes of CRR cut on Tuesday. Market also pricing in rate cut as early as January on better inflation, factory output readings. * The swap curve is pricing in 43 bps of rate changes in three months and 96 bps of changes in 12 months, says strategist. * Adds, though near term swaps not traded actively, pricing in 50 percent chance of a repo cut on Tuesday. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com /; suvashree.dchoudhury.reuters.com@reuters.net)