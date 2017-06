* USD/INR extends gains to 54.79/80 versus its previous close of 54.4850/4950 on the back of all round dollar demand from importers particularly oil. * Traders say absence of dollar inflows also aiding the pair. * Domestic shares trading down 0.4 percent a day ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review where it is widely expected to leave key rates unchanged. * Traders however expect exporters to step in to sell dollars around 54.80 levels and limit further gains. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)