* Indian overnight cash rates trading at 8.05/8.10
percent versus Friday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent with demand
slightly higher at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight.
* Rates, however, expected to remain close to the repo rate of 8
percent as banks have adequate bond holdings which can be
provided as collateral to borrow from the central bank's repo
window at 8 percent.
* Traders expect cash rates to drop below 8 percent only when
the central bank cuts interest rates, which is seen as widely
unlikely in its monetary policy review on Tuesday. See
for a poll.
* Banks borrowed 1.46 trillion rupees from the central bank's
repo window, the highest since March 30.
* Total volume in the call money market stands at 131.60 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.10 percent while that in
the CBLO market stands at 341.63 billion rupees at a weighted
average rate of 8.06 percent.
