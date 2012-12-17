* Indian overnight cash rates trading at 8.05/8.10 percent versus Friday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent with demand slightly higher at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight. * Rates, however, expected to remain close to the repo rate of 8 percent as banks have adequate bond holdings which can be provided as collateral to borrow from the central bank's repo window at 8 percent. * Traders expect cash rates to drop below 8 percent only when the central bank cuts interest rates, which is seen as widely unlikely in its monetary policy review on Tuesday. See for a poll. * Banks borrowed 1.46 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo window, the highest since March 30. * Total volume in the call money market stands at 131.60 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.10 percent while that in the CBLO market stands at 341.63 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.06 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)