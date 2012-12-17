December 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG
(Dt Hypo)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date December 22, 2014
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 23.5bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date December 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Dt Hypo
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000DHY3822
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.