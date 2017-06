* USD/INR seen edging lower versus its previous close of 54.84/86 on the back of some risk-taking seen in Asian markets and ahead of the central bank's policy decision due at 0530 GMT. * Asian shares crept higher tracking overnight gains in U.S. stocks on optimism for progress in resolving the U.S. budget crisis before the year-end deadline. * Traders will however monitor cues in the domestic sharemarket for direction until the policy. Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently trading up 0.1 percent. * Most Asian currencies also trading stronger compared to the dollar while the index of the dollar against six major currencies trades down 0.04 percent. * Traders expect the pair to open around 54.75 levels and move in a 54.65 to 54.85 range until the policy, with dollar demand from oil refiners being a key factor to watch out for. * The central bank is widely expected to keep key rates unchanged at its review, the latest Reuters poll shows. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)