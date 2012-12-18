* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.02 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan up 0.2 percent. * Asian shares crept higher on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. stocks on optimism over the progress in resolving the U.S. budget crisis before the year-end deadline. * Foreign investors bought 8.86 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold stocks worth 6.90 billion rupees on Monday, when India's BSE index rose 0.38 percent. * India's central bank is expected to keep interest rates on hold on Tuesday despite government pressure for a cut, sticking to its guidance that it will not ease monetary policy before early next year as cooling inflation is still too high for comfort. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)