* The benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 8.14 percent ahead of RBI rate decision at 0530 GMT. * Market widely expecting RBI to hold rates, ease cash reserve ratio. * Dealers say any surprise rate cut will lead to a sharp rally in bonds with benchmark yields likely easing by 10 bps or more. The rally may be more in the 5-year segment, they said. * Goldman Sachs revised its call to a 25 bps repo cut on Tuesday after recent spate of positive data. * The government reiterates that it will contain fiscal deficit within 5.3 percent of GDP. Dealers say comments positive on margin, but market largely discounting on previous slippage. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.reuters.com@reuters.net)