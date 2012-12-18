* India's Jet Airways Ltd extends gains for a sixth day, up 1.5 percent, while Kingfisher Airlines Ltd is up 2.7 percent as Etihad Airways enters in the final stages of talks to buy a stake in either of them. * Buying into Jet is seen as more lucrative for Etihad as the two carriers already have a code-sharing agreement and could target the market share of state-owned Air India and Dubai-based Emirates Airline. * But a stake in Kingfisher would be cheaper, analysts say. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)