* The BSE index is up 0.36 percent while the NSE index gains 0.3 percent. * Tata Motors gains 1.3 percent, up for a fourth day, after stronger-than-expected November sales at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reduced concerns about the outlook for the key unit of the Indian auto maker. * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gains 1.5 percent after it said on Monday Caraco Pharmaceutical Laboratories Ltd. (Caraco), its wholly-owned subsidiary, has acquired URL generic business from Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. * Caution also prevails ahead of the RBI policy review. India's central bank is expected to keep interest rates on hold. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)