* The benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2 basis points (bps) at 8.16 percent on caution ahead of RBI rate decision at 0530 GMT. * A private bank dealer says market anticipating RBI will hold to rates and instead cut CRR by 25-50 bps. * Bond yield curve will shift down and steepen if RBI surprises with a repo cut, says state-run bank dealer. * India's 1-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.62 pct, The longer end OIS up 2 bps at 7.12 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.reuters.com@reuters.net)