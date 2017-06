* USD/INR pared some of its fall to trade at 54.81/82 versus its previous close of 54.84/86 after the central bank left key interest rates and the cash reserve ratio unchanged at its policy review. * The pair had dropped as low as 54.70 in opening trade. * For analyst views on the rate decision, see * Shares too briefly fell in a knee-jerk reaction to the rate decision but the central bank's statement stating that it will now shift focus to growth has raised hopes for a cut in the repo rate as early as January. * The pair is now expected to hold in a 54.70 to 54.95 range for the rest of the session, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)