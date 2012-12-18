BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares in India's Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd gain 3.3 percent after CLSA adds the stock to its Asia ex-Japan long only portfolio with a 3 percent weighting. * The addition is noted in CLSA's strategist Christopher Woods' Greed & Fear report dated on Monday. * Dealers say BHEL seems like a contrarian bet by CLSA: As per I/B/E/S estimates BHEL has 18 'underperform' and 13 'sell' ratings versus 3 'buy' and 1 'outperform' rating. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.co /abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.