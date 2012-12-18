* Indian overnight cash rates edge up to 8.10/8.20 percent, from 8.05/8.10 percent on Monday, with banks' borrowing from the central bank repo window climbing to a new eight-and-a-half month high. * Banks borrow 1.52 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo window, the highest since March 30, compared with 1.46 trillion rupees on Monday. The borrowing suggests liquidity deficit is well above the central bank's comfort zone. * The central bank left key rates and banks' cash reserve ratio unchanged at its policy review earlier in the day but this has raised hopes for more open market bond purchases by the central bank to ease liquidity pressures. * Traders expect cash rates to remain in the 8.00 to 8.20 percent band in the near term. * Total volume in the call money market stands at 127.28 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.10 percent, while that in the CBLO market stands at 233.54 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.07 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@re uters.net)