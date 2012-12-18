* Indian overnight cash rates edge up to 8.10/8.20
percent, from 8.05/8.10 percent on Monday, with banks' borrowing
from the central bank repo window climbing to a new
eight-and-a-half month high.
* Banks borrow 1.52 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo
window, the highest since March 30, compared with 1.46 trillion
rupees on Monday. The borrowing suggests liquidity deficit is
well above the central bank's comfort zone.
* The central bank left key rates and banks' cash reserve ratio
unchanged at its policy review earlier in the day but this has
raised hopes for more open market bond purchases by the central
bank to ease liquidity pressures.
* Traders expect cash rates to remain in the 8.00 to 8.20
percent band in the near term.
* Total volume in the call money market stands at 127.28 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.10 percent, while that in
the CBLO market stands at 233.54 billion rupees at a weighted
average rate of 8.07 percent.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@re
uters.net)