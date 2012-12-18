* The BSE index is up 0.43 percent while the NSE index gains 0.41 percent. * Banking shares mixed after RBI leaves interest rates on hold on Tuesday but signals a cut in the repo rate in the January-March quarter. State Bank of India gains 0.1 percent, while ICICI Bank loses 0.2 percent. * Tata Motors gains 1.3 percent, up for a fourth day, after stronger-than-expected November sales at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reduced concerns about the outlook for the key unit of the Indian auto maker. * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gains 2.2 percent after it said on Monday Caraco Pharmaceutical Laboratories Ltd. (Caraco), its wholly-owned subsidiary, has acquired URL generic business from Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)