BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares in Financial Technologies (India) Ltd and Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) fall after the government said it would drop a controversial clause from a banking bill pending in parliament that would have allowed banks to trade in commodity futures. * Traders say if the bill was approved in its original form it would have led to additional trading volumes in the commodity market and would have been positive for both companies. * Financial Technologies shares down 1.2 percent and MCX shares down 0.8 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.