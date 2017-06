* India's short-end overnight index swap rates up with 1-year rate < 4 basis points (bps) higher at 7.66 percent as some market participants were betting on a rate cut as early as Tuesday. * The longer end OIS 3 bps up at 7.13 percent. * "The short-term rates are towards their fair value. The market is now pricing in a rate cut in January. Whether it is 25 or 50 bps is the question," says a foreign bank dealer. * Long-end OIS, which tracks bond yields, still weighed by fiscal deficit, trade gap concerns. * RBI keeps rates and CRR on hold, but signals a shift in focus to growth, reiterating likely easing in the Jan-March quarter. * The 10-year yield rises 2 bps to 8.16 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; subhadip.sircar.reuters.com@reuters.net)