* Shares in India's banks such as the State Bank of India rise 1.2 percent, recovering from an earlier fall of as much as 2.8 percent. * Gains fuelled by expectations the banking amendment bill will pass parliament after the government dropped a controversial clause that would have allowed banks to trade in commodity futures. * Among other banks, ICICI bank is up 0.8 percent, while Bank of India gained 2.4 percent. * India's parliament is expected to amend the banking laws that include raising the limit on shareholders' voting rights in public and private sector banks, a step seen largely positive towards the government's reform drive. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net; manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; /; manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reuters.net)