The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday. Summary Total vessels 19 Vessels working and berthed 09 Vessels waiting 10 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- BANJO BRIDGE, Monday -- MICHAELA S, Monday -- WAN HAI 510, Monday -- EMIRATES KABIR, Tuesday -- CHEMROUTE SUN, Tuesday -- OEL TRUST, Monday -- MSC JASMINE, Monday -- PUCCON, Tuesday -- OOCL LE HARVE, Monday -- CPO INDIA, Monday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Msc Antres, Monday -- Gold Express, Sunday -- Han Zhi, Saturday -- Cma Cgm Juniors, Friday -- Stolt Groenland, Saturday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ----------------------------------------------------------- 1) Hanjin Poineer 10/12 ----- RMQC 2) BANJO BRIDGE 17/12 19/12 Containers 3) MICHAELA S 17/12 18/12 Containers 4) Csav La Ligua 18/12 19/12 RMQC 5) WAN HAI 510 17/12 18/12 Containers 6) EMIRATES KABIR 18/12 18/12 Containers 7) Donau 17/12 18/12 LPG 8) CHEMROUTE SUN 18/12 18/12 A. ACID 9) OEL TRUST 17/12 18/12 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Sima Sadaf 16/12 Containers 2) Kota Harmat 16/12 Containers 3) Er Sydney 17/12 Containers 4) Stolt Groenland 15/12 But.Acr+Met 5) Argent Bloom 14/12 Ph Acid 6) Ivy Galaxy 16/12 Base Oil 7) MSC JASMINE 17/12 Containers 8) PUCCON 18/12 Containers 9) OOCL LE HARVE 17/12 Containers 10) CPO INDIA 17/12 NAPTHA (E) NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL