The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday.
Summary Total vessels 19
Vessels working and berthed 09
Vessels waiting 10
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- BANJO BRIDGE, Monday
-- MICHAELA S, Monday
-- WAN HAI 510, Monday
-- EMIRATES KABIR, Tuesday
-- CHEMROUTE SUN, Tuesday
-- OEL TRUST, Monday
-- MSC JASMINE, Monday
-- PUCCON, Tuesday
-- OOCL LE HARVE, Monday
-- CPO INDIA, Monday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Msc Antres, Monday
-- Gold Express, Sunday
-- Han Zhi, Saturday
-- Cma Cgm Juniors, Friday
-- Stolt Groenland, Saturday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
-----------------------------------------------------------
1) Hanjin Poineer 10/12 ----- RMQC
2) BANJO BRIDGE 17/12 19/12 Containers
3) MICHAELA S 17/12 18/12 Containers
4) Csav La Ligua 18/12 19/12 RMQC
5) WAN HAI 510 17/12 18/12 Containers
6) EMIRATES KABIR 18/12 18/12 Containers
7) Donau 17/12 18/12 LPG
8) CHEMROUTE SUN 18/12 18/12 A. ACID
9) OEL TRUST 17/12 18/12 Containers
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) Sima Sadaf 16/12 Containers
2) Kota Harmat 16/12 Containers
3) Er Sydney 17/12 Containers
4) Stolt Groenland 15/12 But.Acr+Met
5) Argent Bloom 14/12 Ph Acid
6) Ivy Galaxy 16/12 Base Oil
7) MSC JASMINE 17/12 Containers
8) PUCCON 18/12 Containers
9) OOCL LE HARVE 17/12 Containers
10) CPO INDIA 17/12 NAPTHA (E)
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL