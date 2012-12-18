* The total value of participatory notes into Indian equity and debt, including derivatives, rose to 176 trillion rupees ($3.21 trillion) in October, its highest since February, according to Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) data. (link.reuters.com/bag74t) * The rise in investments via P-notes marks a significant recovery from the fiscal 2012-13 year-low in May when the value fell to 1.29 trillion amid worries the government was looking to tax foreign investors under the General Anti Avoidance Rule (GAAR). * Participatory notes are offshore instruments issued by foreign institutional investors to overseas investors who want to invest in India without having to directly register with Indian capital markets regulator SEBI. * However, the deferral of the implementation of GAAR, valuations in equities and the government's fiscal and economic reforms have revived investments into P-notes. ($1 = 54.7900 rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)