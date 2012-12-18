* Standard Chartered bank stays 'overweight' on Indian
government bonds on peaking inflation, favourable demand-supply,
and hopes of 100 bps rate cuts in 2013.
* The bank recommends investors to buy the 10-year paper
with an entry point of 8.19 percent, target of
7.80 percent and stop-loss of 8.40 percent.
* The bank forecasts 10-year yield at 7.50 percent for end
Q2-2013 and 7.25 percent for end-2013.
* Forecasts banking system liquidity deficit to be around 700
billion rupees by end-December, forcing RBI to conduct more
OMOs.
* Maintains short-term 'neutral' rating on the rupee, but looks
for opportunities to raise to 'overweight' once uncertainty
surrounding the U.S. fiscal cliff dissipates and market
liquidity improves in early 2013.
