* Standard Chartered bank stays 'overweight' on Indian government bonds on peaking inflation, favourable demand-supply, and hopes of 100 bps rate cuts in 2013. * The bank recommends investors to buy the 10-year paper with an entry point of 8.19 percent, target of 7.80 percent and stop-loss of 8.40 percent. * The bank forecasts 10-year yield at 7.50 percent for end Q2-2013 and 7.25 percent for end-2013. * Forecasts banking system liquidity deficit to be around 700 billion rupees by end-December, forcing RBI to conduct more OMOs. * Maintains short-term 'neutral' rating on the rupee, but looks for opportunities to raise to 'overweight' once uncertainty surrounding the U.S. fiscal cliff dissipates and market liquidity improves in early 2013. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)