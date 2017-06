* USD/INR at 3-week high, breaching 55/dollar, on continued disappointment after RBI keeps rates on hold. * Pair rises to 55.0550, highest since Nov. 29; now at 54.98/99 versus 54.84/86 last close. * Senior dealer says exporters are holding back dollar sales at at time of strong dollar demand, pushing up USD/INR. * INR may extend weakness to 55.50/dollar, adds dealer. * "It will need RBI to provide dollar supplies or take out the oil demand from the market to drive rupee back into 54.60-54.10," he adds. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)