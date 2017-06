* USD/INR seen edging lower after five days of gains tracking the euro's movement versus major currencies but dollar demand from oil firms will be critical in providing support. The pair closed at 54.85/86 on Tuesday. * The euro hovered at multi-month highs against the dollar and yen on Wednesday, having extended recent gains as tentative signs of progress in the U.S. fiscal talks bolstered demand for riskier assets. * Traders expect the pair to open around 54.70 levels and move in a 54.60 to 54.90 range in the initial part of the day. * Asian currencies were trading mixed compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Domestic shares will also be watched for cues on foreign fund flow direction. The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were trading up 0.45 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)