* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange gains 0.44 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan is up 0.24 percent. * On Tuesday, the Indian parliament passed a bill aimed at drawing foreign investment to the banking sector by increasing shareholders' voting rights. * Traders expect positive movement in bank shares and also companies who are in the fray to receive banking licence including Shriram Transport Finance Co, L&T Finance Holdings Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. * Foreign investors bought 9.22 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold stocks worth 4.91 billion rupees on Tuesday, when India's BSE index rose 0.63 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)