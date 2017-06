* The benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 basis point at 8.14 percent after the RBI announces an open market operation (OMO) to ease a large cash crunch. * The RBI will buy up to 80 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, less than the 120 billion rupees it has bought earlier in December. * Dealers were expecting more OMOs after the RBI desisted from lowering the cash reserve ratio on Tuesday at its policy review. * Post policy, RBI deputy governor Gokarn said that the RBI will conduct OMOs as warranted to address liquidity concerns. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.reuters.com@reuters.net)