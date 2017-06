* USD/INR inches lower to 54.78/79 from its previous close of 54.85/86 as higher domestic shares and dollar selling by exporters offset gains due to demand from importers including oil, the largest buyers in the market. * Traders say gold importers also prompted to buy dollars as global gold prices stay near four-month lows. * Domestic shares trading up 0.6 percent. * Traders expect the pair to head further down later in the day as exporters are likely to short the dollar around 54.80-54.90 levels. Gains in the euro are also seen hurting. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)