* The BSE index is up 0.64 percent and the NSE index rises 0.56 percent. * Shares in non-banking financial companies such as Shriram Transport Finance Company rose a day after a banking bill laying the groundwork for the issuance of new bank licenses was approved by parliament. * Shriram Transport Finance gains 2 percent while Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is up 1.9 percent. * Banking shares also gain, with State Bank of India up 1 percent and Bank of India rising 1.1 percent. * The bill also seeks to draw foreign investment to the banking sector by increasing shareholders' voting rights. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)