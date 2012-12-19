* Shares in Tata Consultancy Services gain 1.8 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to 'overweight' from 'equal-weight' and raised its target price on the stock to 1,415 rupees from 1,225 rupees. * Morgan Stanley says IT spending could be stable in 2013 and that it does not expect deal flow and volumes to be disrupted despite uncertainty in Europe. * The investment bank says fiscal 2014 revenue can recover, noting "revenue growth trends in the industry are not in a secular decline." * The investment bank also says a recent correction in TCS's share price creates an opportunity for medium- to long-term investors. * TCS stock is down 7.9 percent in December as of Tuesday's close compared with a 0.6 percent return in India's benchmark index in the same period. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net; aradhana.aravindan@thomsonreuters.com /; aradhana.aravindan.reuters.com@reuters.net)