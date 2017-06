* USD/INR reversed early gains to trade at 54.75/76 versus its previous close of 54.85/86 and an early high of 54.93 on gains in the euro and domestic shares. * Traders said exporters stepped in to sell dollars after the pair breached the 54.90 mark while possible foreign fund inflows into the domestic sharemarket also hurt. * The euro hit its strongest level against the yen since August 2011 and also touched a 7-1/2-month high versus the dollar, as tentative signs of progress in U.S. budget talks helped bolster demand for riskier assets. * Local shares up 0.5 percent. * Traders said the pair may move in a 54.70 to 54.85 range in the rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)