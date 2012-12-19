* India's 5-year OIS are at 3-week highs, up 3
basis points at 7.16 percent, the highest since Nov. 27, on
paying as traders adjust positions after RBI did not cut rates
on Tuesday.
* Dealers say worries continue to persist on whether the
government will be able to stick to its 5.3 percent fiscal
deficit target and consequently its stated fiscal second-half
borrowing.
* The short-end 1-year up 1 basis point at 7.67
percent.
* Dealers say OMO amount of 80 billion rupees for Friday is
somewhat disappointing, as it is less than 120 billion rupees
held earlier in December.
* RBI kept rates and CRR on hold at its Tuesday meet, but
signalled a shift in focus to growth, reiterating likely easing
in the Jan-March quarter.
