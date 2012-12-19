* India's 5-year OIS are at 3-week highs, up 3 basis points at 7.16 percent, the highest since Nov. 27, on paying as traders adjust positions after RBI did not cut rates on Tuesday. * Dealers say worries continue to persist on whether the government will be able to stick to its 5.3 percent fiscal deficit target and consequently its stated fiscal second-half borrowing. * The short-end 1-year up 1 basis point at 7.67 percent. * Dealers say OMO amount of 80 billion rupees for Friday is somewhat disappointing, as it is less than 120 billion rupees held earlier in December. * RBI kept rates and CRR on hold at its Tuesday meet, but signalled a shift in focus to growth, reiterating likely easing in the Jan-March quarter. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; subhadip.sircar.reuters.com@reuters.net)