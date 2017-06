* Indian overnight cash rates remain slightly elevated at 8.10/8.20 percent on higher demand in the first week of the reporting fortnight. Rates had closed at 8.05/8.10 percent on Tuesday. * Cash continues to remain in a huge deficit as evidenced in the banks' repo borrowing figures. Repo borrowings hits yet another eight-and-half-month high at 1.65 trillion rupees. * Reserve Bank of India deputy governor says current high repo borrowing a result of build-up of government cash balances and is not permanent nature. RBI also announces open market purchases of bonds for up to 80 billion rupees on Friday. * Traders expect cash rates to remain in the 8.00 to 8.20 percent range in the near-term. * Total volume in the call money market stands at 113.53 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.11 percent, while that in the CBLO market stands at 172.41 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.10 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)