* Shares in Indian steel companies including Tata Steel gain after China said it will scrap a 40 percent export duty on metallurgical coke, a steelmaking raw material, from next year. * China's move is expected to weigh on prices on metallurgical coke, giving steel companies access to cheaper imports from China. * Tata Steel gains 2.1 percent while Jindal Steel and Power gains 1.6 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)