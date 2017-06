* The 8.33 percent 2026 bond, which is one of the RBI's choices for OMO papers for Friday, is the most traded paper in session. Yield up 1 basis point at 8.24 percent. * Dealers say market disappointed that RBI will buy only up to 80 billion rupees of bonds, less than up to 120 billion rupees it bought in the previous two OMOs in December. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield now flat at 8.15 percent. * Post policy, RBI deputy governor Gokarn said the central bank will conduct OMOs as warranted to address liquidity concerns. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.reuters.com@reuters.net)