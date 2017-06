* USD/INR extends fall to 54.57/58 versus its previous close of 54.85/86 on the back of dollar inflows with a power sector firm, traders say. * Power Finance Corp, which was likely to raise $500 million via mid-term notes this week at the earliest, is rumored to have sold around $300 million, three dealers said. * Gains in the euro and the domestic sharemarket also hurt the USD/INR. * Traders say further losses towards 54.50 cannot be ruled out though there is likely to be buying emerging from oil and gold importers. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)